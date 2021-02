Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 15:07 Hits: 2

Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will award COVID vaccine developers Özlem Türeci and Ugur Sahin with the Order of Merit for contributing to the "containment of the coronavirus pandemic."

