Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 16:03 Hits: 2

The former IS member argues her human rights are being breached in preventing her from returning home to fight the decision to strip her of her British citizenship. She is now living in a camp in Syria.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/shamima-begum-is-bride-cannot-return-to-uk-court-rules/a-56717063?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf