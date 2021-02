Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 18:22 Hits: 5

Post-election violence, national reconciliation, and two jihadi insurgencies are just some of the challenges that Niger's newly elected president must contend with. DW examines whether he can deliver for Nigeriens.

