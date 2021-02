Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 10:43 Hits: 2

Thirty-seven countries are now set to receive Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for Covid-19, and Russian authorities have applied to the European Medicines Agency for its authorisation in the EU. But some Russians living abroad and international students in Moscow are opting to get the jab at the source. FRANCE 24’s team reports.

