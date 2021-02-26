Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 11:45 Hits: 2

This week, FRANCE 24 explored efforts to make the French language less sexist and spoke to those daring to travel in these pandemic times. We also took a look at Audrey Hepburn outside the limelight and witnessed Leonardo Da Vinci's lingering legacy in the castles of Loire Valley. Further afield, the UN special envoy on Myanmar made the case for targeted sanctions after the coup.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210226-illicit-pandemic-travel-audrey-hepburn-behind-the-glamour-and-da-vinci-s-loire-valley