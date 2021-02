Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 13:15 Hits: 2

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been transferred to a penal colony where he will serve more than two years, the head of Russia's prison service said on Friday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210226-russia-sends-putin-opponent-navalny-to-penal-colony-for-18-month-sentence