In the West Bank hills of Hebron, two worlds live uneasily side by side

Published on Friday, 26 February 2021

New settlers keep arriving every day in the West Bank, a Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since 1967. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently ordered the construction of 800 new settler homes there. In this region, which Israel calls by its Biblical name Judea and Samaria, 2.8 million Palestinians live alongside 450,000 Israelis. The settlements are considered illegal under international law, but they keep expanding, while Palestinians in the area are not even allowed to have electricity. Our correspondent reports from the South Hebron Hills.

