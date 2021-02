Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 16:24 Hits: 2

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Myanmar's U.N. Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun, speaking for the country's elected civilian government ousted in a military coup on Feb. 1, appealed to the United Nations on Friday "to use any means necessary to take action against the Myanmar military and to provide safety and security for the people of Myanmar." Read full story

