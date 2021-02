Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 18:43 Hits: 5

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved of an operation to capture or kill dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered in 2018, according to a declassified intelligence assessment released on Friday in a manner choreographed to limit damage to U.S.-Saudi ties Read full story

