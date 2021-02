Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 01:18 Hits: 2

AMSTERDAM: The Dutch parliament on Thursday (Feb 25) passed a non-binding motion saying the treatment of the Uighur Muslim minority in China amounts to genocide, the first such move by a European country. Activists and UNÂ rights experts say at least 1 million Muslims are being detained in camps in ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/china-treatment-of-uighurs-is-genocide-says-dutch-parliament-14286000