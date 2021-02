Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 02:56 Hits: 2

SYDNEY: Australia's Victoria state will start easing COVID-19 restrictions from Friday (Feb 26) night, after authorities deemed new locally acquired cases detected for the first time in a week in the state will not pose any public health risk. Victoria, Australia's second-most populous state, on ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-australia-victoria-ease-coronavirus-restrictions-14286584