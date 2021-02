Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 04:04 Hits: 2

SEOUL: Two self-made South Korean billionaires have pledged in as many weeks to give away half their fortunes - a rarity in a country where business is dominated by family-controlled conglomerates and charity often begins and ends at home. Kim Beom-su, the founder of South Korea's biggest ...

