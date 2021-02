Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 15:47 Hits: 2

World Bank President David Malpass on Friday urged countries to enter contracts for COVID-19 vaccines now so they could get delivery schedules, saying it was vital to get started in more countries and work through more channels.

