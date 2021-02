Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 19:19 Hits: 5

A shipment of 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and made by the Serum Institute of India is set to arrive in Canada on Wednesday, the chief executive of local partner Verity Pharmaceuticals said on Friday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/astrazeneca-vaccine-made-in-india-to-arrive-in-canada-on-wednesday-14292060