Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 16:37 Hits: 2

As working from home settles in, the virtual events market is expected to grow from just under $100 billion in 2020 to $400 billion by 2027. From cooking classes to yoga to Friday socials, more companies are incorporating virtual gatherings as part of their office culture.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/2021/0226/You-can-dance-if-you-want-to-Demand-grows-for-virtual-parties?icid=rss