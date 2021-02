Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 13:34 Hits: 5

The United States risks locking itself into a recurring cycle of expansionary monetary and fiscal policies, rising asset prices, and redistributive measures that weaken investment and job growth. Avoiding this scenario will require three complementary reforms to accompany future economic stimulus packages.

