God's Work: Labor in the Church - Rev. Lindsey Joyce of the Institute for Christian Socialism reflects on what it means to serve her community.

In this episode, we talk to Rev. Lindsey Joyce of the United Church of Rogers Park in Chicago and the Institute for Christian Socialism. We discuss Pastor Joyce's life and path to being a full-time pastor and the community she serves. We also discuss the work of ministry: What is it like to be a worker who works in the church? What is the relationship between the higher calling—the vocation of being a pastor—and the daily labor that goes into fulfilling that role in the church and the community?

