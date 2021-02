Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 08:38 Hits: 2

Somare, known as the "father of the nation," died after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He was instrumental in establishing the island nation's independence from Australia.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/papua-new-guinea-s-first-prime-minister-michael-somare-dies/a-56710271?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf