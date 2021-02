Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 03:45 Hits: 2

The advocate general for European Union’s highest court on Thursday urged the court to rule that Hungary violated the bloc’s laws on asylum when it passed legislation narrowing the possibilities for asylum-seekers to receive international protection.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210226-hungary-asylum-restrictions-broke-european-law-says-top-eu-legal-adviser