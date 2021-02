Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 05:05 Hits: 2

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said on Thursday (Feb 25) his administration plans to launch a campaign to educate Americans about COVID-19 vaccines in anticipation of a period later this year where supply may outstrip demand because of vaccine hesitancy. "We're going to launch a massive ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-us-to-launch-massive-effort-educate-americans-vaccine-14287432