Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 12:41 Hits: 1

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has taken to the streets of Yerevan, along with his supporters on February 25 after what he called "an attempted military coup" by Armenian army officers who wrote a letter demanding his resignation.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/armenia-pashinian-marching-yerevan/31121507.html