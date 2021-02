Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 19:49 Hits: 3

Ukraine’s Security Service announced on February 25 that it has put a pro-Kremlin blogger and politician on its wanted list after he failed to show up for questioning.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-puts-pro-kremlin-blogger-living-in-europe-on-wanted-list/31122142.html