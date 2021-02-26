The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

China Declares Complete Victory Over Poverty

China eradicated absolute poverty; president Xi Jinping announced on Thursday that the last 98.99 million people living under the poverty line had improved their living conditions.

The Chinese state's head branded the landmark achievement as a "complete victory" and a "miracle that will transcend in history." The president also remarked that the fight against poverty had turned China into "an example" as the Asian country has made "a great contribution to global poverty alleviation."

According to authorities, since the 1970s, over 770 million people living in rural areas have overcome poverty. Also, the World Bank estimates that the Chinese lifted out of poverty during the last 40 years accounts for more than 70  percent of the world's total.

In this sense, Xi Jinping highlighted that "China has lifted over 10 million poor people out of poverty on average each year since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012."

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/China-Declares-Complete-Victory-Over-Poverty-20210225-0027.html

