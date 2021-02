Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 08:42 Hits: 3

After numerous Bulgarians turned down their jabs, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov has announced that anyone can now show up and get vaccinated without being in a priority group. DW’s Alexandar Detev took up the offer.

