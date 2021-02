Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 13:55 Hits: 0

As Democracy Now! prepares to mark 25 years on air, we celebrate Nermeen Shaikh’s 10th anniversary as a Democracy Now! co-host and feature a report she filed from protests at New York’s JFK Airport against the Trump administration’s Muslim ban, one of the many highlights from her time on the program.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/2/18/nermeen_shaikh_10_year_anniversary_co