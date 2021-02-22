This Is What Deregulation Looks Like: Some Texans Face $10K+ in Electric Bills, Others Still in Dark

Category: World Published on Monday, 22 February 2021 13:36 Hits: 0

When millions of Texans lost power during extreme winter weather, some who were fortunate enough to keep the lights on now face astronomically high energy bills, with people being charged thousands of dollars for just a few days of energy use. The skyrocketing bills are a result of the state’s years-long push to deregulate its energy market, says Tyson Slocum, director of Public Citizen’s Energy Program. “We are seeing in these deregulated environments unscrupulous companies preying on their assumption that households will not understand or read the fine print,” says Slocum. We also speak with Texas resident Akilah Scott-Amos, who saw her electricity bill jump to over $11,000 during the storm. “I have no problems with paying my fair share. But this is not fair,” says Scott-Amos.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/2/22/texas_electric_bills_price_surge