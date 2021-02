Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 14:50 Hits: 1

"No one should be forced to do it, but everyone should have a right to it." That is the basis for doctors and patients alike in a new draft law on assisted suicide in Germany. But the legislation faces stiff opposition.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/assisted-suicide-german-government-seeks-to-regulate-practice/a-56384539?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf