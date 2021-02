Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 12:12 Hits: 1

Poland's economy is less affected by the pandemic and is recovering quicker from it. Small wonder German firms seek to tap into this growth potential, and aiming to profit from Poland's economic transformation ahead.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-eyes-poland-s-economic-miracle-for-post-covid-growth/a-56659483?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf