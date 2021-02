Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 09:48 Hits: 1

Walaa faces more than 10 years in prison. He is believed to have beenĀ the de facto leaderĀ of "Islamic State" in Germany and has been convicted of recruiting for the terror group.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-court-convicts-is-recruiter-abu-walaa/a-56668659?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf