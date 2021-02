Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 13:33 Hits: 1

The government says a new labor rule is intended to protect women from exploitation and sexual abuse. But rights activists slam it as "misguided."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/nepal-s-bid-to-deter-women-s-job-migration-draws-fury/a-56696325?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf