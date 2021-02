Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 14:18 Hits: 1

France is set to tighten controls in its Moselle region, as the rate of infection due to new variants rises in the area. From Monday, cross-border workers will have to submit to a PCR test before crossing.

