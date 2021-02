Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 20:54 Hits: 4

Supporters of losing candidate Mahamane Ousmane have turned to the streets since Tuesday. Police said 468 were arrested.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/niger-2-killed-in-protests-against-election-results/a-56707508?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf