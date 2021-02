Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 16:41 Hits: 0

Pro-government forces in the Central African Republic (CAR) on Wednesday seized a stronghold of former president Francois Bozize, who was accused in December of plotting a coup, Prime Minister Firmin Ngrebada said.

https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210224-pro-government-central-african-forces-capture-ex-president-s-boziz%C3%A9-stronghold