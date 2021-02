Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 22:46 Hits: 1

Amnesty International no longer considers jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny a “prisoner of conscience” due to past comments he made that qualify as advocacy of hatred, the group said.

