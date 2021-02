Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 19:54 Hits: 0

Israel said on Tuesday (Feb 23) that it was giving small amounts of surplus COVID-19 vaccines to Palestinian-run territories as well as to several countries.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-israel-sharing-some-vaccines-with-palestinians-honduras-14266716