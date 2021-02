Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 17:08 Hits: 1

Spinners take 28 out of 30 wickets to fall as tourists handed two-day hammering at world's biggest cricket stadium.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/2/25/cricket-spin-dominates-as-india-thrash-england-in-4th-test