Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 20:29 Hits: 2

The raise comes amid US President Joe Biden's plans to raise the national minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/2/25/costco-raises-its-hourly-wage-to-16-1-more-than-amazon-target