Devastation and Uprising: 2020 in 10 Numbers - The pandemic has disproportionately impacted communities of color and amplified wealth inequality. But Americans have also demonstrated their incredible resilience.

We've compiled 10 statistics that sum up a chart-breaking year.

$282 billion was added to the personal wealth of America’s billionaires within the first month of lockdown



10% of Black workers, 9% of Latino workers and 6% of white workers were unemployed in December 2020

52% of young adults age 18-29 lived with their parents in July 2020, the most ever recorded

51% of Chinese American parents of school-aged children (and half of 10- to 18-year-old Chinese American children) say they experienced discrimination fueled by Covid-19 rhetoric, according to Pediatrics

34% of women said they wanted to delay pregnancy or have fewer children because of the pandemic, according to the Guttmacher Institute



215% more time was spent in March 2020 accessing news on mobile devices than the previous year, according to Nielsen

$80 Million was donated to community bail funds the month after George Floyd was murdered

26 Million people protested police violence by July 4, 2020, the largest protest movement in U.S. history

6,800% more top-selling anti-racism books were sold in May and June 2020, compared to the previous two months

66% of eligible people voted in the 2020 general election, the highest rate in at least a century

