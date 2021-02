Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 18:47 Hits: 1

The number of babies born in France in January fell by 13 percent, the biggest drop in 45 years which statisticians on Thursday linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210225-covid-19-pandemic-blamed-for-biggest-drop-in-france-s-births-in-45-years