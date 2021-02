Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 17:06 Hits: 1

Pakistan and India have agreed to a cease-fire in the disputed region of Kashmir for the first time since a 2003 accord. The move could be a major step in defusing tensions, even paving the way for a broader detente.

