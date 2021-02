Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 15:09 Hits: 1

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary is entering its toughest period since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and over the next two weeks hospitals will come under strain like never before, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/25/039i-have-only-bad-news039-pm-warns-hungary-as-hospitals-face-worst-weeks-yet