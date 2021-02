Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 14:38 Hits: 1

Advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning have again raised fears of large-scale job losses. And while labor-market adaptation is likely to stave off permanent high unemployment, it cannot be counted on to prevent a sharp rise in inequality.

