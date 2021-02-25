The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Decades in the Making : How Mainstream Conservatives Right-Wing Money Fueled the Capitol Attack

Seg3 trump capitol

As more details emerge about those who attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, it’s becoming clearer that the insurrection was not the work of a “fringe” group, but rather the result of a decades-long conservative effort to undermine democracy, according to author Brendan O’Connor. “The events of January 6 were not just months, but years, decades, in the making,” says O’Connor, who notes that major Republican donors and prominent conservative groups were connected to the Trump rally that immediately preceded the Capitol riot.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/2/25/brendan_oconnor_capitol_riot

