Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 16:55 Hits: 2

Philippe Delpal, a French national and an associate of prominent U.S. investor Michael Calvey, has reiterated his innocence as a high-profile embezzlement trial involving the two men, along with five others, resumed in Moscow.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/calvey-associate-reiterates-innocence-as-trial-resumes-in-moscow/31120049.html