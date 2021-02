Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 02:47 Hits: 1

Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine offers strong protection against severe COVID-19, according to an analysis released Wednesday by U.S. regulators that sets the stage for a final decision on a new and easier-to-use shot to help tame the pandemic.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210225-us-fda-says-single-shot-johnson-johnson-vaccine-highly-effective-against-severe-covid-19