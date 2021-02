Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 16:50 Hits: 1

In their push to increase the US federal minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 per hour, President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats are on solid ground not just economically but also politically. A higher wage floor would create an impetus for good jobs, which is precisely what Western economies are lacking.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/case-for-higher-minimum-wage-in-the-us-by-daron-acemoglu-2021-02