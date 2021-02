Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 04:27 Hits: 4

Facebook has banned all accounts linked to Myanmar's army. The social media giant has cited the violence since the February 1 coup as the reason behind the ban.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/facebook-bans-all-myanmar-military-linked-accounts/a-56682648?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf