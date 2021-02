Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 04:33 Hits: 4

A large-scale study has found the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech to be very effective in the real world. The jab was found to be especially effective at preventing severe illness and death.

