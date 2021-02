Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 04:00 Hits: 4

The Los Angeles County sheriff on Wednesday characterized the crash that seriously injured Tiger Woods as “purely an accident” and appeared to rule out any potential criminal charges even as authorities were still investigating.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210225-authorities-call-tiger-woods-crash-purely-an-accident-as-golfer-s-future-in-doubt