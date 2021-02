Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 05:22 Hits: 4

Facebook on Thursday said it had banned the Myanmar military from using its Facebook and Instagram platforms with immediate effect, as weeks of mass demonstrations continue in the Southeast Asian country after the military seized power.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210225-facebook-bans-myanmar-military-accounts-from-its-platforms-citing-coup